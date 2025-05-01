New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: is this the final version of the SUV?

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio was unofficially revealed just a few days ago, with the publication of patents for the SUV that will arrive by the end of the year. The drawings, which may have anticipated the final version of the SUV, have allowed digital creators to offer their interpretations of what the final design of the second generation SUV might look like. Through the Autopareri forum, a user published what we could define today as the renders closest to reality, graphic realizations with the greatest similarities to the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, in terms of shapes, proportions, and colors.

2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: stunning new renders show what’s coming

Obviously, seeing it in person will have a quite different effect, but if you’re looking for something graphically reconstructed that most resembles the new generation of the SUV with the Biscione, then you won’t find anything other than the photos you see on this page. We’ve specifically chosen two, both in red, one with a darker shade and with a two-tone effect on the roof and pillars, and one in a lighter red but without the two-tone effect.

The Stelvio is undoubtedly more appealing in this version, with bright colors and new alloy wheels similar to those of the splendid 280 horsepower Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce. There’s also the license plate, positioned just below the front shield, in a central position, and you can better notice the ribbing of the hood, with the famous comet that we already find on the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale supercar.

The black wheel arches are also beautiful, connecting with a bar that runs along the sides, and finally, you can notice the particularly accentuated bulges on the wheel arches, which indicates that the rear of the Stelvio will be decidedly wide and imposing.

It would be interesting to see it alongside the current Stelvio model, just to understand the dimensions and proportions, but if rumors are confirmed, it’s likely that the new Stelvio will be larger than the current generation, reaching up to about 4.8 meters in length.