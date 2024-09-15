Chrysler LeBaron Convertible concept sparks hope amid brand struggles

In recent weeks, Chrysler has found itself at the center of several controversies. Stellantis and its CEO Carlos Tavares have been criticized by the great-grandson of the brand’s founder, Frank Rhodes Jr., who accused the automotive group of mismanagement, going so far as to call for the sale of the brand. Rhodes Jr. also criticized the management of other American brands, including Ram, Dodge, and Jeep. Rhodes’ idea would be to bring these brands under totally American management, returning them to their former glory.

However, Stellantis does not intend to get rid of any of its brands, at least for now. What worries Chrysler enthusiasts is the presence of only one vehicle in the lineup, after the end of Chrysler 300 production last year: the Pacifica minivan. This will receive an update with the arrival of the 2025 Model Year, but it’s not enough to revive the fortunes of such an important brand. Several digital creators are therefore imagining what the brand’s old models would look like in renewed and modern forms.

Chrysler LeBaron Convertible: a new render imagines how it would look in a modern version

In 2026, a Chrysler crossover is expected to debut on the market, but little information is known about it yet. It will probably be exclusively electric, and if so, it wouldn’t be a good move considering that the brand needs to gain market share. The new crossover will be based on the STLA Medium platform and will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Windsor, Ontario.

However, this is not enough for enthusiasts, who have imagined a new version of the Chrysler LeBaron Convertible. In particular, the render by Vince Burlapp, known as vburlapp on social media, is very interesting. The original line was produced from 1931 to 1941, then resumed from 1955 to 1995 with several generations. This model was produced as sedans, coupes, station wagons, and hatchbacks, but the most successful version was undoubtedly the Convertible, ideal for summer lovers.

The render shows a renewed and modern vehicle with clean lines and four seats. The platform used would be the STLA Medium or Large, with which it could offer both internal combustion engines, such as the Hurricane inline six-cylinder, and fully electric versions. Recently, renders of the Chrysler Sebring and Cordoba have also been proposed. We are certain that with a similar model, which was hugely successful when it was on the market, it would find space again and allow the brand to emerge from the shadows, where it currently resides.