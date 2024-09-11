Chrysler Cordoba: will this be the design of the new generation?

Chrysler is currently struggling due to having only one car in its lineup. New vehicles will arrive in the coming years, including a crossover in 2026, which will likely be electric. At present, there’s no information about it, except that it will be based on the Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform and will be assembled in Windsor, Canada. Meanwhile, digital creators are trying to fill out the lineup with modernized versions of past models. Among these are the Chrysler Sebring and the Cordoba.

Will Chrysler Cordoba ever return to the market? Here’s how it could look

After below-expectation sales in the first six months of 2024, Stellantis wants to try to reverse the trend in North America, one of the world’s most important markets. However, it’s not surprising that sales aren’t taking off in the United States. Brands like Chrysler, as mentioned earlier, include only one model, the Pacifica minivan, for which updates for the 2025 Model Year were recently announced. Dodge has eliminated two of its most popular models in the market to make room for the electric Charger, which isn’t yet ready for debut. Ram has discontinued its powerful HEMI V8 engine, much loved by enthusiasts, while Jeep remains in the background, trying to reach one million annual sales in its home market.

According to enthusiasts, Stellantis has chosen the wrong path for Chrysler, and the great-grandson of Chrysler‘s founder shares this thought. He recently criticized Carlos Tavares’ management, calling for the brand to be sold to return it to all-American management. In short, the situation is not at all simple for the automotive group born in 2021 from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA.

In the meantime, digital creators are sharing their creativity with the world, creating renders that imagine new models in renewed forms. Vince Burlapp, known as vburlapp on social media, has created a render imagining a return to the market of the Chrysler Cordoba. The original model was produced from 1975 to 1983 and was a two-door coupe. The version imagined by Burlapp is a luxury coupe, based on the STLA Large platform, just like the Dodge Charger Daytona, which means it could be offered in both electric and combustion engine versions. The result features retro-style elements combined with a modern luxury style.