Chrysler is set to unveil the updated Pacifica at the 2026 New York Auto Show

Stellantis will arrive at the 2026 New York Auto Show with two major debuts for Chrysler and Dodge. The press conference is scheduled for April 1 at 10:55 a.m. EDT at the Jacob Javits Center, where Matt McAlear will present the updated 2027 Chrysler Pacifica and the 2026 Durango America250, a special edition created for the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Stellantis heads to New York with big Chrysler and Dodge debuts

The Chrysler Pacifica remains the brand’s only presence in the minivan segment, an area that the American automaker has defended for more than four decades. McAlear framed the refreshed model as an important step toward the brand’s second century, stressing continuity with the values that have made Chrysler minivans a reference point for many American families.

New York will also host the Pacifica Grizzly Peak concept, an adventurous reinterpretation of the minivan with raised suspension, all-wheel drive, dedicated styling details, and the third row replaced by a cargo floor for carrying gear. The Pacifica Stow ’n Go Challenge will also return, an interactive initiative celebrating more than twenty years of the fold-flat seating system, with sessions scheduled from April 3 to 5 and from April 10 to 12 at the brand’s stand.

Dodge will arrive with a particularly rich lineup. The Durango America250 forms part of the partnership between Stellantis’ four American brands and the program for the 250th anniversary celebrations, for which the group serves as exclusive automotive sponsor. Alongside it, several high-performance models will take center stage, including the new Charger in Sub-zero paint with the 550-horsepower SIXPACK engine, the 420-horsepower Charger R/T, the 550-horsepower Scat Pack, and the 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak.

Jeep will use the show to celebrate the brand’s 85th anniversary with a presence that mixes heritage models and new arrivals, bringing the new hybrid Cherokee, the 650-horsepower electric Recon, the Grand Cherokee with the Hurricane 4 Turbo engine, and three Wrangler models from the Twelve 4 Twelve celebratory series. Ram, meanwhile, will bring the return of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 on the 1500, the 777-horsepower TRX, and the new 2027 ProMaster City, along with the Wrangler 4xe Rubicon Sunchaser and Ram 1500 Rebel OTG concepts.

The group’s Italian brands will also have space. Alfa Romeo will appear with the 2026 Tonale, equipped with a 268-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo engine, a nine-speed automatic transmission, and standard Q4 all-wheel drive, while Fiat will bring the 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, a special version that combines electric power with Italian design.