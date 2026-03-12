Dodge showcases 550-HP Charger Scat Pack in new “Sixpack Powered” videos

Dodge has released on its official YouTube channel the mini-series “SIXPACK Powered”, a five-episode series with clips of about one minute each dedicated to the 2026 Charger Scat Pack and its Hurricane 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine in the HO (High Output) version producing 550 horsepower. It is currently the most powerful production Hurricane engine and one of the key elements of Dodge’s new multi-energy strategy.

Dodge reveals 550-HP Charger Scat Pack in “Sixpack Powered” video series

The technical explanation is led by John O’Malley of Boosted Motorsports, a Dodge Badassador and a well-known figure in the performance tuning world. O’Malley understands the potential of the Hurricane HO from direct experience, having installed one in a classic Dodge Viper project that produced 840 horsepower at the wheels. Dodge CEO Matt McAlear emphasized that O’Malley’s credibility comes from this real-world experience and that his contribution helps enthusiasts better understand the strength, durability, and development potential of the twin-turbo six-cylinder.

The first episode focuses on forced induction, explaining how the two counter-rotating 54-mm Garrett turbochargers generate up to 30 psi of boost pressure. They work with an engine-mounted intercooler that reduces turbo lag and improves throttle response. The Charger Scat Pack pairs this engine with standard all-wheel drive, a feature explored further later in the series.

The second episode examines the fuel system, showing how 5,075-psi direct injection and dual mechanical fuel pumps allow extremely precise fuel delivery under load. According to Dodge, this setup improves combustion efficiency while also delivering strong torque at low engine speeds.

The third video looks at the internal components, including forged pistons, a forged steel crankshaft, and a closed-deck aluminum block with PTWA-coated cylinders. This architecture was designed to handle high power levels while maintaining durability and long-term reliability.

The fourth episode explores the car’s dynamic versatility, highlighting the ability to switch between all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive. It explains the operation of the AWD/RWD system, the mechanical limited-slip differential, Line Lock, and other drivetrain components that translate the engine’s power into performance on both road and track.

The fifth and final episode focuses on driving dynamics, completing a series designed not only to showcase the numbers behind the new Charger Scat Pack, but also the engineering substance behind one of Dodge’s most important launches for 2026.