Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT: US fans call for its comeback

Since the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk left the scene in 2021 along with the entire WK2 generation, enthusiasts have never stopped wondering if and when another one might arrive. The Trackhawk rewrote the rules of the segment thanks to the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI HELLCAT V8, a vehicle that combined extreme power with everyday usability in a way no SUV had done before.

With the new WL generation, however, the direction changed. The pandemic, supply chain disruptions and increasingly strict emissions regulations reshaped industry priorities, and Stellantis under Carlos Tavares pushed hard toward electrification. High-performance V8 engines gradually disappeared from official plans, and many believed the era of road-going Jeep SRT models had ended for good.

Could the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT return? New clues keep hopes alive

Then, last year, spy photos appeared showing a prototype with widened tracks and dual exhaust outlets, reigniting speculation. At first, observers thought it pointed to a future sporty WL variant, but later reports suggested it could be a technical mule used to test the STLA Large platform for the Dodge Charger SIXPACK, simply hidden under a Jeep body.

Mauricio Lopez, Jeep’s global head of sales, helped keep hopes alive by recently stating that “everything is on the table” regarding future product developments and upcoming investments. That is not confirmation, but it is far from a denial. Then there is Tim Kuniskis, now leading both Ram and the SRT division, a figure known for backing emotionally charged projects and ambitious powertrains. His leadership of the performance division suggests horsepower will remain part of Stellantis’ North American strategy.

From a technical perspective, the Grand Cherokee WL initially offered the 5.7-liter HEMI V8, while the previous WK2 proved the far more extreme supercharged 6.2-liter unit could also fit under the hood. No one has confirmed a possible return of the HELLCAT on the current platform, but no one has ruled it out either. With the WL now midway through its life cycle, introducing a special variant to reignite interest would not be unusual.

Demand for high-performance SUVs remains strong, and margins on these models rank among the highest in the lineup. A new Grand Cherokee SRT, or even another Trackhawk, would make perfect sense in the brand’s recent history. A recent render created by MoparInsiders shows how such a model could look. For now, nothing is official, but for those who thought the chapter of the most aggressive Jeeps had closed, the door seems far from shut.