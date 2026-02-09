Jeep stands firm on electric Recon amid declining EV sales

Bob Broderdorf has no intention of backing down on the Jeep Recon. The Jeep CEO made this clear in an interview with CarBuzz and removed any doubt about the future of the electric SUV project. His answer came firm and immediate when asked whether current market conditions would affect the launch of the fully electric off-roader scheduled for summer 2026.

Jeep confirms electric Recon launch for 2026 with strong confidence

“If the vehicle did not look cool or I did not like it, maybe I would think about it. I cannot wait to get you behind the wheel. It feels authentic, you will like it, it feels fun. I can sell it, the brand works, people love it. We stay fully committed to the Recon project, it goes nowhere.” The statement sounds bold given the current market environment. Broderdorf’s confidence appears to come from the fact that Recon represents a true Jeep, built for enthusiasts and enhanced by electric technology.

The US electric vehicle market faces a difficult phase. The year 2025 marked a turning point, though not in the direction automakers expected. While global EV demand slowed for various reasons, in the United States the main trigger came from the removal of the 7,500-dollar federal tax credit shortly before the fourth quarter of 2025.

This change sparked a buying surge in the third quarter followed by a sharp drop in Q4. Data show a 46 percent fall in EV sales in the fourth quarter compared with the previous quarter. Even more concerning, total EV market share in 2025 dropped to 5.8 percent in Q4, a level last seen in 2022.

The decline continued into the first months of 2026. Some brands changed direction while others adopted a more cautious approach toward electric strategies. Jeep shows determination to move forward. Broderdorf’s comments gain even more weight when considering that Ram, another Stellantis brand, has already canceled its fully electric pickup project. The Recon will also enter the market with a premium price, starting at 66,695 dollars including destination fees.

The Jeep Recon will debut in summer 2026 as a midsize SUV designed for demanding off-road use. Technical specifications aim directly at enthusiasts. A dual-motor electric system produces 650 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque, enabling a 0-60 mph sprint in just 3.8 seconds despite its size. Estimated range stands around 230-250 miles, while off-road capability stays true to Jeep tradition with e-lockers, skid plates, tow hooks and 9 inches of ground clearance.

These technical features and the retro-modern design keep Broderdorf confident in the project. In the same interview he called the Recon “fantastic” and added that he “loves it.” His optimism stands out despite current challenges. Only time will reveal whether this bold bet will truly pay off.