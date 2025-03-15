Chrysler: everything we know about their upcoming vehicles

On June 6, Chrysler will celebrate 100 years of business, a very important milestone, despite the company currently struggling. If you take a look at the manufacturer’s website, you’ll see that the only models available are the Pacifica minivan, also available in the Plug-in Hybrid variant, the Voyager, which is a more economical version of the Pacifica, and the 2023 Chrysler 300, still available until stocks run out. The brand’s offering is therefore very limited at the moment. But everything suggests that there will be exciting announcements for the 100th anniversary.

Chrysler: here are the new vehicles the brand is working on

The brand would be “in danger” along with Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and Dodge with the arrival of Stellantis’ new CEO, who could make very difficult decisions. Consequently, the American automaker must do everything possible to convince Stellantis that it still has something to offer.

Chrysler confirmed in recent months that new models will arrive soon, including the Pacifica minivan refresh in 2026 and the fully electric version in 2027. Additionally, shortly after the debut of the renewed Pacifica, a new crossover and a sedan inspired by the Halcyon concept will enter the market. Christine Feuell, CEO of Chrysler, has stated that she “firmly believes that the sedan segment is ready for a comeback.”

In short, Chrysler will launch a completely new vehicle after 10 years, considering that the Pacifica, the 2024 best-selling minivan in the United States, made its debut in 2016. The range will therefore be enriched with various options: from the Pacifica minivan in combustion engine, plug-in hybrid, and 100% electric versions, to a crossover and a sedan. Nothing exceptional for a brand like Chrysler, but you have to start somewhere.

Recently, some have also imagined another model that would certainly please enthusiasts. A large SUV based on the Ram 1500 Ramcharger that would go head-to-head with the 2025 Cadillac Escalade ESV. At the moment, however, this doesn’t seem to be part of Chrysler’s plans. For more certain news and, probably, the presentation of a more official roadmap, we will have to wait until June 6, 2025.