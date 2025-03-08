Chrysler Aspen: digital concept returns as body-on-frame luxury SUV

At the moment, the market trend sees crossovers and SUVs as favorites among motorists. Several Stellantis automotive brands are struggling, including Dodge and Chrysler. A few days ago, we saw what a future Dodge Ramcharger based on the Ram 1500 Ramcharger truck might look like. What could a Chrysler Aspen on a similar base look like?

Chrysler Aspen: here’s what a future generation could look like

The render created by Digimods Design shows a luxury Aspen with a front similar to those of the Pacifica, while the rear is reminiscent of the Airflow concept. The profile resembles that of the Dodge Ramcharger render, but more specifically the 2025 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

Currently, the American automaker of Stellantis has only the Pacifica minivan in its lineup, so a vehicle of this type would only be good for the brand, which could currently be in serious danger when the new CEO of Stellantis, who will be announced by mid-2025, takes the reins of the automotive group and makes very difficult decisions.

Cadillac is experiencing a rebirth thanks to its large sedans, crossovers, and thanks precisely to the Escalade, a sign that a model for Chrysler like the one in this render would be a breath of fresh air for the brand.

Not long ago, the CEO of Chrysler revealed what is planned for the future of the brand but, at the moment, a large luxury SUV is not planned. However, who knows if things will change when the new CEO of Stellantis takes what until a few months ago was Carlos Tavares’ position, who resigned on December 1st.