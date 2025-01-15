Chrysler Pacifica was the best-selling minivan in 2024 in the US

In 2024, the Chrysler Pacifica reaffirmed its position as the leader in the American minivan market. With 107,356 units sold, as shown in Stellantis’ quarterly report, the model consolidated its leadership in the segment, proving once again to be the preferred choice for American families.

Chrysler‘s success is further strengthened by the return of the Voyager, which since September 2024 has contributed 12,033 units sold, bringing the brand’s total minivan sales to 119,389 vehicles. Despite an 11% decrease in Pacifica sales, Chrysler firmly maintains sector leadership.

In the competitive landscape, the Honda Odyssey ranks second with 80,293 units, recording a 7.4% growth. The model, while maintaining its traditional V6 engine, offers neither all-wheel drive nor hybrid versions.

The Toyota Sienna, available exclusively as a hybrid with optional all-wheel drive, captures third place thanks to a 12.8% growth. The Kia Carnival rounds out the rankings with 49,726 units sold and a 14% increase, setting its personal record. Its new hybrid version stands out for fuel efficiency, achieving 33 mpg combined, approaching the Sienna’s 36 mpg.

The Chrysler Pacifica owes its leadership to its exceptional versatility in the minivan landscape. It is the only one to offer both a plug-in hybrid version (PHEV) and an all-wheel drive version (AWD), although not simultaneously on the same vehicle. Pricing starts at $42,450 for the base front-wheel-drive model, while the AWD version is available from $45,445.

The Pacifica Hybrid distinguishes itself with its environmental credentials: it can travel about 51 kilometers in fully electric mode and ensures a consumption of 7.8 liters per 100 km in hybrid mode. Although it lacks all-wheel drive, its environmental performance makes it particularly attractive. The Pacifica’s dominance in its segment is even more significant considering the general decline of the minivan market compared to SUVs. For comparison, consider that the Toyota RAV4 recorded 475,193 sales in 2024.

Chrysler‘s winning strategy is based on diversifying its offering: on one side, the Voyager, which focuses on value, and on the other, the Pacifica Hybrid, which represents sustainable innovation. This balanced approach allows the brand to maintain a leadership position in a segment that, while niche, continues to attract attention.