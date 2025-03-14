Ram 1500 Ramcharger: what we know about the revolutionary new pickup

Stellantis intends to go all-in on the new Ram 1500 Ramcharger, an electric pickup that uses a combustion engine as a generator to extend its range up to 690 miles (1,100 km) on a single charge and a full tank of fuel. The pickup has recently been postponed to the second half of 2025, so it’s very likely to make its market debut by the end of the year. Essentially, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger is almost ready, and many details are known about this model that has the potential to revolutionize the sector.

Ram 1500 Ramcharger: here are all the details known so far

At the heart of the Ram 1500 Ramcharger system, we find a generous 92 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack, paired with an efficient 130 kW generator. Although only 69.7 kWh of the total capacity is usable, this solution guarantees exceptional performance.

Under the hood is the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which completes the sophisticated hybrid powertrain. This technological combination allows the Ramcharger to achieve an extraordinary range, as we mentioned earlier, of 1,110 km (690 miles), offering 663 horsepower and a maximum torque of 833 Nm (615 lb-ft).

Road performance is equally impressive: the pickup accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 4.5 seconds, combining the agility of a sports car with the robustness of a work vehicle. In fact, the Ramcharger maintains the typical operational capabilities of the Ram range, with a payload capacity of 2,625 pounds (1,190 kg) and a remarkable towing capacity reaching 14,000 pounds (6,350 kg). The negative aspect of this solution is definitely the weight: the pickup weighs 7,507 pounds (3,404 kg).

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger offers a customizable driving experience through three sophisticated operating modes: Electric+, E-Save, and Eco. In Electric+ mode, the pickup exclusively uses the energy stored in the batteries, guaranteeing about 141 miles (227 km) of zero-emission range. Once the charge is depleted, the gasoline engine automatically intervenes, functioning as a generator to directly power the electric motors without fully recharging the batteries, thus optimizing the overall efficiency of the system.

The E-Save mode is designed for those who need to preserve electric range for specific uses, such as accessing low-emission urban areas. In this configuration, the combustion engine activates during driving to maintain the current charge level. An intelligent additional function automatically recharges the battery up to 50% when the level drops below this critical threshold.

For longer trips, Eco mode maximizes energy efficiency through a calibration that slightly limits the power output and optimizes the operation of the air conditioning system, extending the overall range without excessively compromising driving comfort.

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger will be produced at the Sterling Heights plant in Michigan. Stellantis has invested over $400 million to upgrade this facility to support the production of electric vehicles, including both the Ram 1500 Ramcharger and the Ram 1500 REV, the latter postponed until the end of 2026.

Additionally, Stellantis is expanding its industrial complex in Saltillo, Mexico, to increase the production capacity of Ram 1500 pickups. However, the company has confirmed that production of the Ram 1500 Ramcharger will remain at the Sterling Heights plant, especially after Donald Trump‘s tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Regarding price, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger is expected to have a suggested price between $70,000 and $80,000, prices in line with Ram 1500 models. We now await official confirmation on the pickup’s arrival at dealerships.