Charles Leclerc rear-ends a VW with the Ferrari Purosangue | Video

Charles Leclerc, fresh off his Formula 1 Grand Prix victory in Monza, is at the center of attention this weekend even off the track. The Monegasque driver was involved in a rear-end collision while driving his Ferrari Purosangue in his home of Monaco. The accident occurred in an area that Leclerc knows very well: the Loews hairpin, part of the Monaco circuit when Formula 1 races there.

Charles Leclerc rear-ends a car at the Loews hairpin in Monaco: the video

The video shows Charles Leclerc embarrassed by the incident, apologizing to the driver of the Volkswagen Touran in front and inviting him to stop further ahead to assess any potential damage. Many on social media are wondering how such an accident could have happened. Of course, nothing serious given that the speed was minimal. Simply put, even the best can make mistakes, it happens. Some Ferrari fans joked about the incident, saying it’s better for these episodes to happen on the road rather than on the track during a race. We’re certain that even the driver of the car that was hit understood the situation.

The Ferrari Purosangue is currently the best-selling car from the Prancing Horse in 2024. The luxury SUV from the brand is equipped with a powerful naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. The unleashed power is 725 HP, allowing the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds.

The Maranello-based car manufacturer is working on numerous projects. Some of these will debut by the end of 2024, others we’ll see during 2025. Among these is the F250 hypercar, the successor to the LaFerrari, recently spotted on the road during tests. In addition to this, there’s a new supercar, also recently spotted, still “secret”. By the end of 2025, the first electric Ferrari will also make its debut.