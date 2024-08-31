Ferrari, a new supercar spotted in Maranello: which one is it?

It appears that Ferrari is working on many other projects, in addition to the new hypercar coming by the end of 2024 and its first electric vehicle, which will debut by the end of 2025. Ilias Abawi has published spy photos of what appears to be a prototype of the Ferrari 296 GTB. However, the vehicle is so heavily camouflaged that it’s difficult to understand what’s actually underneath. The Prancing Horse’s vehicles typically remain on the market for about 4 years before retiring. The Ferrari 296 GTB was introduced in June 2021, so next year should be the last for this supercar. Is the Maranello car manufacturer already working on its successor? It might be too early.

Ferrari 296 GTB prototype spotted in Maranello: what is the Prancing Horse working on?

According to some rumors, under the camouflaged body could also be the new Ferrari Icona SP4, a line inspired by 1950s racing cars in the Monza SP1 and SP2 versions. The Daytona SP3, on the other hand, pays homage to cars from the 1960s. Consequently, the SP4 should be inspired by racing cars from the 1970s. Other voices say it could be the extreme version of the 296, namely the XX. In short, at the moment Ferrari is hiding its intentions very well, but what is certain is that by the end of 2024, 3 new vehicles will be launched, including the 12Cilindri and the aforementioned successor to the LaFerrari.

Ferrari is recording excellent performance in the market and last year sold 13,663 vehicles, surpassing the previous record of 2022 with 13,221 units. In 2024, even better results are expected thanks to sales of the Purosangue, an SUV that has been very successful. The Maranello car manufacturer will have to “defend itself” from the new Lamborghini Temerario which, thanks to its twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors, reaches 10,000 rpm and a total power of 920 horsepower. We are certain that with the upcoming vehicles, it will be able to do so very well.

There is also great anticipation for the brand’s first electric vehicle, which should be an SUV/crossover. Both John Elkann and Benedetto Vigna, respectively Chairman and CEO of Ferrari, have praised the qualities of this vehicle, which will not make us miss internal combustion engines. The debut of a second electric car from the Prancing Horse is scheduled for 2026. This time, however, it should be a true supercar.