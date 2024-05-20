Boadilla Cars 2024: Alfa Romeo shows out the best of its lineup

From May 18 to 19, Madrid will be transformed into the undisputed capital of motoring with Boadilla Cars, an unmissable event that brings together the world’s most impressive cars. Among the undisputed protagonists, Alfa Romeo, the Biscione brand, will unveil its most precious jewels, including the all-new Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4, the 280-hp top of the line car that represents the brand’s metamorphosis toward complete electrification.

Boadilla Cars 2024: Alfa Romeo roars with the Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4

On May 18 and 19, the Palacio del Infante Don Luis de Boadilla del Monte, located in the Spanish capital, will be transformed into a true paradise for car enthusiasts from all over the world, hosting the Boadilla Cars. The motto of the event will be “The world’s most impressive cars, for free,” this unmissable event will be able to fully immerse us in the world of motoring, with some of the latest and most compelling cars.

Stellantis, the automotive giant that encompasses big-name brands such as Alfa Romeo, will be present with great grandeur, with as many as 15 models from 5 of its brands. Attendees will have the opportunity to admire the latest products up close. Stellantis’ proposals will be of the most amazing in different segments to the most advanced technologies and electrified engines of the future.

Boadilla Cars is therefore pleased to present the jewels of Alfa Romeo’s house brand Stellantis in an event that promises to be unmissable. One of the big and main starring cars will certainly be the new Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4, presented as the 280-hp top of the range. We are talking about a car of which one will surely be able to be won over by its performance. Equipped with all-wheel drive and a good range in electric mode of more than 80 km in the urban cycle. Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4, also presents itself as representative of the brand’s complete electrification that will take place by 2027.

Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 is a concentrate of technology and innovation that, as anticipated, represents Alfa Romeo’s metamorphosis toward complete electrification. An evolution that in no respect betrays the brand’s DNA. On the contrary, it propels it into the future with unique and exclusive solutions to reinvent the sports car of the current era.

Together with the Tonale, it will also be possible to admire the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo’s first SUV, perfect for those looking for style, performance and versatility, all enclosed within the SUV’s strong sturdiness. Definitely not to be missed either is the Giulia, the D-segment sedan that embodies the best of Alfa Romeo dynamism, with its Italian design.

But not only aesthetic, since the car was built with ultralight materials, such as aluminum and carbon, found in the base of the engines and in the drive shaft, respectively. All this is accompanied by an 8-speed ZF gearbox, giving great stability and maneuverability even in the trickiest curves. Finally, Alfa Romeo Giulia has been programmed in detail to be agile and dynamic, thanks to the brand’s experience and work in F1.