Alfa Romeo: “the new Stelvio and Giulia will be 100 percent Italian,” Imparato’s word

Alfa Romeo’s future is under the banner of Italianness! Biscione CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato confirmed that the next generations of Stelvio and Giulia will be 100% Italian, designed in Turin by the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile and produced in the historic Cassino plant. This is a throwback to the roots for the brand, which aims to enhance Made in Italy design and automotive engineering. A choice that excites customers who value Alfa Romeo’s genuineness and heritage.

Alfa Romeo: Italian rebirth marked by Made in Italy – Imparato’s enthusiasm

There is excitement and passion in the words of Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, who outlines a bright future for the brand: “The new Stelvio and Giulia will be the flagships of our brand and will mark a new chapter for Alfa Romeo,” Imparato affirms with great confidence. “Both cars will be 100 percent Italian, designed in Turin by the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile and produced in the historic Cassino plant.”

This is a true throwback to the roots for the Biscione, which focuses on highlighting Made in Italy design, engineering and passion for sports cars. As a matter of fact, the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato, wanted to strongly reiterate the Italian nature of the new models that will arrive on the market in the coming years, underlining how Stelvio and Giulia will be designed in Turin by the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile and produced in the Cassino plant.

Such a return to the origins for the Biscione brand aims to strengthen its ties with the Italian territory, after the critical reviews it has received on the Junior (formerly Milano). This is a step not only aimed at enhancing Italian know-how in design and automotive engineering, but also a message of attention to customers who appreciate the authenticity and tradition of the Alfa Romeo brand.

Imparato also confirmed that the unveiling of the new Stelvio will take place in the second half of 2025, while the new Giulia will debut in the spring of 2026. Both models will feature an evolutionary design that echoes the hallmarks of the Biscione, with a focus on technological innovation and sustainability.

While the new Stelvio will be the first car from Stellantis to be developed on the STLA Large platform, the new Giulia will also have a 1,000-horsepower Quadrifoglio version.

The new Stelvio and Giulia represent an important step for the future of Alfa Romeo, which is aiming to relaunch itself on the market with cutting-edge models that are true to the brand’s values. Italianness will be at the center of this rebirth, with Turin and Cassino once again taking center stage in Alfa Romeo’s history.