Alfa Romeo: the new special series Tributo Italiano makes its debut

The new special series “Tributo Italiano” has been officially announced by Alfa Romeo and will be available for the Giulia, Stelvio, and Tonale models. This exclusive edition is designed to celebrate the brand’s roots, the excellence of Italian design, and the sporty soul that distinguishes Alfa Romeo. Each vehicle in the Tributo Italiano series features a distinctive two-tone livery and a range of exclusive finishes and features.

Alfa Romeo launches the new Tributo Italiano special series: all details revealed

The models in the Tributo Italiano series are exclusively offered in the colors of the Italian flag, elegantly paired with a black roof. The setup includes a front grille with a “V” insert, black for Giulia and Stelvio, while for Tonale, it’s available in Dark Miron. Additionally, Stelvio is equipped with 21-inch alloy wheels, Giulia with 19-inch wheels, and Tonale with 20-inch wheels. The Brembo brake calipers are in red. The Tonale also features skid plates and matte Dark Miron side and front inserts, adaptive Full-LED Matrix headlights, and twin chrome exhaust tips on the Plug-in Hybrid Q4 engine.

The interiors of the Tributo Italiano series offer sports seats with perforated black leather upholstery. The Tributo Italiano series logo is embroidered on the front headrests, while red contrast stitching enhances the dashboard, seats, and door panels. Tonale presents a carbon design dashboard strip with the Alfa Romeo logo and ambient lighting.

The standard equipment includes dual-zone air conditioning, a heated steering wheel with aluminum paddles, ventilated and heated front seats, and a Premium audio system with 14 speakers. Stelvio and Tonale also include a standard electrically opening rear tailgate. Regarding ADAS systems, Level 2 assisted driving, Blind-Spot Detector, and Rear Cross-Path Detector are present.

Giulia and Stelvio Tributo Italiano are available with a 280 hp 2.0 turbo gasoline engine or a 210 hp 2.2 Turbo Diesel, both with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive. A 160 hp rear-wheel-drive turbo diesel is also available. Tonale Tributo Italiano features a 160 hp Hybrid engine with a 7-speed TCT automatic transmission or a 280 hp Plug-In Hybrid Q4 engine is available.

As for the prices, the Tonale starts at 50,150 euros, the Giulia at 58,850 euros, and the Stelvio at 64,950 euros.