Barclays immediately calls new CEO for Stellantis

The name of Stellantis new CEO could be unveiled Feb. 26, following pressure the company is receiving. With Carlos Tavares’ exit from the scene coming suddenly a few months ago, the automotive giant is looking for new leadership. It now appears that February 26 could be a possible very important date. Either way, the company faces crucial challenges, starting from the energy transition to reorganization of operations to strengthening institutional relationships.

Pressure comes for new Stellantis CEO

Stellantis‘ 2024 financials will be announced on February 26, marking the end of the period under Carlos Tavares’ leadership. By that date, current predictions are that John Elkann may be ready to finally unveil the name of the new CEO, a decidedly ideal time to do so. Although Elkann has set June as the deadline for the appointment, efforts are being made within the company to speed things up, as pushback is also coming in from analysts and investment bankers.

In particular we find that Barclays has pointed out that uncertainty regarding the succession may generate volatility in the short term, even though investors’ positive assessment of Tavares’ exit and confidence in Elkann’s reputation. Among the candidates, Antonio Filosa, head of Stellantis’ U.S. operations, currently appears to be the favorite, after Kuniskis confirmed that he rejects the nomination.

Filosa met with Elkann recently

He recently met with Elkann for crucial discussions on production facilities and the future of U.S. operations, including significant investments in various states, such as Illinois. Elkann’s visit to the United States was probably intended to directly test his skills in managing relationships and consolidate the group’s authority. The United States, which as we know is certainly a crucial market for Stellantis, can no longer face strategic or operational difficulties. Filosa, in a message to employees, highlighted the meeting between Elkann and Donald Trump, underscoring the importance of the U.S. administration’s commitment to the automotive sector, which benefits employment.

In addition, the intention to continue the 100-year tradition of Stellantis in the United States was also reiterated, focusing heavily on strengthening production and the workforce. Filosa also made a completely positive closure with the Uaw union, which had criticized Tavares in the past for months on end. In addition, it seems that rapprochement with the Italian government, after difficulties related to Tavares’ plans, now becomes a real priority, and the date of Elkann’s hearing in the Chamber, as promised to President Fontana, will soon be known.