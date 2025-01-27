Kuniskis not interested in Stellantis CEO chair: “I love products, not business”

Although Kuniskis has extensive experience and equally deep knowledge of the automotive industry, he has made it clear that he wants to focus exclusively on the development of the Ram brand. He confirmed this in an interview with Newsweek.

Kuniskis among the highest-ranked for post Tavares

Following the surprise resignation of Carlos Tavares a few months ago, several speculations have been open about possible successors at the helm of Stellantis. Kuniskis‘ name was certainly among the most talked about, thanks to his solid career within the group and his successes at the helm of several iconic brands such as Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati. In spite of everything, however, the American manager preferred to publicly decline the invitation – speaking openly in an interview with Newsweek – highlighting his passion for the products and his willingness to pursue the many projects underway at Ram.

Among Kuniskis’ first priorities is the launch of the new 2025 Ram 1500. Although the model is already available on the market, the high demand for some special versions, such as the RHO and Rebel for off-road use, the entry-level Warlock, and the luxurious Tungsten, is putting great strain on Ram’s production capacity. Kuniskis has been working to resolve these supply issues, with the goal of being able to meet customer demands and consolidate Ram’s leadership in the pickup truck segment.

Launch of new cars Kuniskis is working on and strategy

Another important topic Kuniskis is working on is the launch of the new 2025 Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty trucks and Chassis Cab models. These vehicles will be equipped with Stellantis’ new Atlantis electric platform, the same one being used for the 2025 Ram 1500. Although this technology offers many advantages in terms of performance and sustainability, its debut has been marked by some initial difficulties. Kuniskis would like to assure consumers that the launch of Heavy Duty models will be smoother, avoiding the problems encountered with the Ram 1500.

In addition to launching new models, Kuniskis is focusing its efforts on several very important fronts. In fact, let’s talk about competitive leasing, as Kuniskis recognizes the importance of offering favorable leasing options to attract an increasingly cost-conscious customer base. Another priority is to make Ram trucks more accessible to a wider audience. Kuniskis is giving concrete thought to the possibility of introducing models priced below $55,000, a market segment currently not served by Ram. In addition, unlike its main competitors (Ford, GM and Toyota), Ram does not yet offer a midsize pickup truck. Kuniskis is therefore considering several options to fill this gap. Another front the CEO is thinking about is his decision not to aspire to the role of CEO of Stellantis which shows his commitment to focus on product development and meeting the specific needs of pickup truck customers. Finally, Kuniskis’s pragmatic leadership style proves critical to keeping Ram competitive in a market that is constantly evolving. His ability to understand customer needs and translate them into innovative products is an invaluable asset for the brand.