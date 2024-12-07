Stellantis: UAW union takes credit for Carlos Tavares’ departure

Shawn Fain, president of the Detroit-based United Auto Workers (UAW) union, celebrated the resignation of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, and it couldn’t have been any other way. His message was full of satisfaction. In a video released by the union, Fain stated: “Everyone knew Carlos Tavares was a big problem for the company.”

The UAW president happy about Carlos Tavares’ resignation

Fain, who has been in open conflict with Tavares’ Stellantis management for several months, also added: “We warned about his management months ago, which was pushing Stellantis toward ruin. He was sacrificing workers while rewarding himself and his allies among shareholders. We repeatedly called for his removal, and now, finally, Tavares has announced his immediate resignation.”

Stellantis confirmed Tavares’ departure, announcing the following day that the search for a successor had begun, a search that should conclude by mid-2025. Fain interpreted this change as a response to worker pressure: “There’s no doubt our action was instrumental in forcing his exit,” he declared, emphasizing the crucial role of union members in this process.

In 2023, the UAW went on strike against Stellantis, General Motors, and Ford, with various disputes, including the reopening of Stellantis’ factory in Belvidere, Illinois, as part of the union agreement. Although Stellantis denied breaking the strike agreement, the UAW continued to criticize the company for delays in reopening the factory and decisions regarding Dodge Durango production.

Fain made it clear that while Tavares’ resignation is a positive step, the battle is far from over. “Tavares leaves behind a mess: painful layoffs and overpriced vehicles clogging dealership lots,” he commented. Stellantis has faced significant challenges in transitioning to electric vehicle production, but the strategy to address this change is still being defined. Fain warned that the union still has much work to do. “Don’t think for a moment that one man’s departure fixes everything. No one will save us but ourselves.”