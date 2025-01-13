Will Jeep’s Antonio Filosa become Stellantis CEO?

Antonio Filosa emerges as one of the main candidates for the future leadership of Stellantis, backed by his current position as Chief Operating Officer for North America and CEO of Jeep. His profile stands out for a mix of qualities including solid managerial experience, an international strategic vision, and proven management capabilities in emerging markets. His candidacy is further strengthened by recent successes achieved under his leadership in the U.S. market, demonstrating his ability to guide complex operations at scale. In recent days, the name of the former Fiat Chrysler CEO had also been mentioned.

Antonio Filosa‘s professional journey at Stellantis is characterized by a rapid rise to positions of increasing responsibility. Joining the Top Executive Team in January 2021, he assumed the role of Jeep CEO in November 2023, where he made decisive contributions to the global strengthening of the famous American SUV brand. His most recent appointment, beginning in October 2024, puts him in charge of North American operations as COO. This successful trajectory, combined with his ability to achieve concrete results and deep industry knowledge, strengthens his position as a potential future leader of the Stellantis group.

Before his current position in North America, Filosa served as Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis for South America. His management was marked by notable successes, particularly regarding the Jeep brand. Under his leadership, Brazil became the second most important market for Jeep globally, surpassed only by the United States.

The success achieved was the result of a carefully planned strategy based on three pillars: an innovative approach to product development, a strong ability to adapt to local market needs, and an in-depth understanding of specific regional dynamics. Filosa’s strategic vision enabled Jeep not only to strengthen its position in the competitive South American market but also established a winning model for the brand’s expansion in other international markets.

During his management in South America, Antonio Filosa made fundamental contributions to Stellantis’ development in the region, focusing particularly on strengthening investments and consolidating the local supplier network. An example of his strategy is the creation of the supplier hub in Pernambuco, a project that led to the local production of three Jeep models for the Latin American market. This initiative proved decisive not only for increasing sales but also for optimizing operational costs, thanks to more efficient management of local production and better organization of the supply chain.

Antonio Filosa‘s professional journey reflects an international career that began in 1999 with the Fiat Group. His experience ranges from production to logistics and supplier management, with key roles such as directing the Betim plant in Brazil and responsibility for purchasing at Fiat Automoveis SA. His rise continued with his appointment as CEO of FCA Argentina (2016-2018) and subsequently as COO for Latin America, joining the FCA Executive Council. His education, which includes a Master’s in Engineering from Politecnico di Milano and an Executive MBA obtained in Brazil, combined with his successes in both Latin America and North America, places him today among the most credible candidates for future leadership of Stellantis.