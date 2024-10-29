Argentina new showroom Alfa Romeo with launch of first sports hybrid Tonale

The Argentine automotive market is undergoing a profound transformation, with a growing demand for electrified vehicles. The Alfa Romeo Tonale, positioning itself in the C segment of SUVs, fits into this context by offering an innovative and high-performance solution in line with the latest trends in sustainable mobility

The words of carolina Belcastro

“We are excited about the moment Alfa Romeo is experiencing globally and our mission is to bring the same proposals to Argentina. Tonale has won numerous awards such as Car of the Year 2023 , Green Car of the Year 2024 , Family Car of the Year 2024 , awarded by prestigious international media, and has achieved the highest EURO NCAP safety score. But also, globally, Alfa Romeo’s sales have grown by more than 30 percent thanks to the success of the Tonale,” said Carolina Belcastro – managing director of Centro Milano, Alfa Romeo’s official representative in Argentina – during the presentation of the model in Argentina. Moreover, Belcastro herself added, “Alfa Romeo is a premium brand and we compete with a powerful, globally successful product with an excellent configuration for Argentina, in the luxury segment of C-SUVs , with an Italian luxury proposition in a segment dominated by German brands.”

The inauguration Alfa Romeo showroom in Buenos Aires

The inauguration of the new Alfa Romeo showroom in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was an opportunity to present the brand’s new image and its latest models. This exhibition center, located in an area dedicated to the automotive industry, is distinguished by its modern and welcoming design.

The company director explained that this is the third showroom in the world to feature Alfa Romeo’s new image, after Milan and Shanghai. The goal is to create environments that reflect the spirit of the brand and offer an engaging experience for customers. Currently, in Argentina, Alfa Romeo offers the Giulia sedan and the Stelvio SUV. With the arrival of the Tonale, the brand is expanding into the compact SUV segment. In addition, other new products are on the way, such as the Alfa Romeo Junior, an all-electric compact SUV with a sporty design. The director stressed that Alfa Romeo is following an ambitious strategy, launching a new model every year and aiming to become a premium brand globally. With the support of the Stellantis Group, the company is investing in electrification, connectivity and quality, without forgetting its roots and sporty DNA.

Alfa Romeo Tonale with eco-friendly choice Mild-Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid

In Argentina, the car market is changing. More and more people want to buy environmentally friendly vehicles, such as hybrid or electric. The Alfa Romeo Tonale, with its three hybrid versions, fits this trend perfectly. The Alfa Romeo Tonale offers two types of engines: a light hybrid (Mild-Hybrid) and a plug-in hybrid (Plug-in Hybrid) that allows driving up to 80 km without consuming gasoline. The big innovation offered by the brand is the micro-hybrid engine in a configuration completely different from those known in this technology.

Unlike traditional Mild-Hybrid engines, in which the electric motor exclusively supports the heat engine, the Alfa Romeo Tonale introduces an innovative configuration that allows the electric powertrain to provide independent propulsion. By placing the electric motor directly on the gearbox, the Tonale is able to move at low speeds, below 5 km/h, using only electric power. This solution, in addition to reducing fuel consumption and emissions, gives the vehicle an agility and quietness typical of full hybrid cars, providing a smoother and more comfortable driving experience, especially in low-speed maneuvers.

The Tonale Mild-Hybrid range consists of two trims: Sprint and Veloce, the latter distinguished by a sportier character and 19-inch alloy wheels. Both versions share the 160-hp 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline powerplant, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and Alfa DNA driving selector. The Plug-in Hybrid variant, on the other hand, adopts a 1.3-liter gasoline engine, assisted by a 122-hp electric powertrain powered by a lithium-ion battery. This plug-in hybrid configuration allows a range in electric-only mode of about 80 kilometers and gives the vehicle Q4 all-wheel drive, thanks to the electric motor located on the rear axle.