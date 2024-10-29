New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will continue to focus on performance and driving pleasure

The new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will be very important for the Italian automaker. The Stelvio will be the first to debut on the market in 2025, followed by the Giulia in 2026. Both cars will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, and will be based on the STLA Large platform, making them the first European Stellantis vehicles to use the new platform that debuted in the United States with the new Dodge Charger Daytona.

Driving dynamics and performance will be fundamental to the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia

At the last Paris Motor Show, former Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato, who has been replaced by Santo Ficili, discussed various topics. Before leaving, Imparato wanted to talk about Biscione’s future developments, such as the E-SUV that will debut in 2027, and the future generations of Giulia and Stelvio.

Regarding these two cars, Imparato confirmed that they will be developed with a primary focus on performance and driving dynamics. The driving pleasure will be the same as previous generations and all brand vehicles. As for performance, they will be even better with the top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio, which in the electric versions will have over 1,000 horsepower for both the Stelvio and Giulia.

Regarding the design of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, Imparato said that the two cars were shown to some customers in France, Germany, and Italy, and their reaction was extremely positive, with enthusiastic comments about the appearance of the two new cars, which will have an even more sporty and aerodynamic character compared to their predecessors. Finally, it appears that the engine range will not be exclusively electric versions, but there will also be hybrid versions, as well as at least one version with a range extender that will offer 1,000 km of range.