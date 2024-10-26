2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale: price hike hits US market harder than Europe

The new 2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale is preparing to enter the market with a restyling that promises to attract brand enthusiasts. Unveiled at the recent Paris Motor Show, this updated version of Alfa Romeo’s compact SUV introduces significant aesthetic and technological improvements. However, according to updated pricing, there has been a larger price increase in the United States compared to Europe. This isn’t the right strategy for Stellantis if they intend to increase sales in the United States, which is already a challenging market for the automotive group.

Stellantis raises the price of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, with a more pronounced increase in the United States than in Europe

The interior has been completely redesigned, with a new center console and a rotary gear selector replacing the traditional gear lever, offering a more modern and functional appearance. The 2025 Tonale range now consists of two main trim levels: Sprint and Veloce. The Sprint trim includes a series of high-level standard features, such as 18-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, this applies to Europe, as only one version will be available in the United States.

The new model in Europe is equipped with advanced safety and driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking and tire pressure monitoring. Regarding powertrains, the 2025 Tonale offers several options. The 1.6-liter diesel engine with 130 HP and the 1.5-liter hybrid engine with 160 HP are confirmed, while the previously available 1.5-liter gasoline engine has been eliminated. In the future, a plug-in hybrid version (PHEV) will also be launched with a total power of 280 HP and up to 65 kilometers in fully electric mode, the same version that will be available in the United States.

Prices for the new Alfa Romeo Tonale in Europe will start at €41,250 ($44,550) for the Sprint trim with diesel engine, rising to €46,750 ($50,490) for the Veloce version. Hybrid versions are priced between €43,900 and €49,400 ($47,400 and $53,350). In the United States, however, the starting price for the 2025 model is $48,195. This isn’t an optimal strategy for Stellantis in a market where they should be focusing on regaining market share lost in 2024, rather than increasing prices and achieving the exact opposite.