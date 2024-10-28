Alfa Romeo Junior, already 10,000 orders – a success reminiscent of the MiTo era

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato with the success of the Junior recalled the days of the MiTo: “it had not been since the days of the Alfa Romeo MiTo that so much enthusiasm was recorded.”

Overwhelming success for the new Alfa Romeo Junior. Orders are multiplying worldwide, with a peak of 300 new requests recorded in France during Open Days. An unprecedented result since 2011, which has galvanized the brand and brought a smile to the faces of dealers, now accustomed to successes of this caliber only in the days of the MiTo, Giulietta and 159.

In fact, Jean-Philippe Imparato enthusiastically stated that there are currently 10,000 orders for Alfa Romeo Junior worldwide. He then announced that a quarter of the buyers of the new Junior chose the electric version. This is good news for the company, which by doing so will comply with the new European regulations on electric cars. In addition, the Junior will also help Alfa Romeo sell more cars abroad, outside of Italy.

According to Imparato, the launch of the Junior in the compact SUV segment represents a strategic turning point for Alfa Romeo. In fact, with the introduction of the Junior, Alfa Romeo aims to capture an important slice of the compact SUV market. In addition to boosting sales, this new model will also strengthen the brand’s presence in dealerships, where currently a lack of specialization leads to confusion among Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Fiat products, to the detriment of the Biscione’s identity.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, as we anticipated earlier, unveiled interesting data on orders for the new Alfa Romeo Junior. The 24 percent of customers opted for the electric variant. This result is strategic for the brand, as it helps meet the requirements of the EU’s CAFE 2025 regulation, which mandates minimum sales quotas for electric vehicles. The Junior thus proves to be a key tool for diversifying Alfa Romeo’s market, which is currently highly concentrated on the Italian market. Imparato then stressed the absence of criticism in Italy regarding the product and its price positioning.

The Alfa Romeo CEO made it clear that the company’s strategy is not based on sales volumes, but on solid profitability. While until 2023 the emphasis was on increasing revenues, the focus now shifts to the performance of Junior, from whom a significant contribution is expected to reach this year’s financial targets.

Recall Alfa Romeo Jean-Philippe Imparato will be replaced by Santo Ficili who will take his place becoming the new CEO of the Alfa Romeo brand but also of Maserati. But before leaving the leadership of Stellatis European subsidiary in Ficili’s hands, Imparato expressed great optimism about the debut of Alfa Romeo Junior, calling it a great success.

New CEO of Maserati and Alfa Romeo Ficili and his vision

Speaking of Ficili, we recall that a few days ago, the new CEO of Maserati and Alfa Romeo, discusses his vision about the brands future at the 2024 Paris Motor Show: “I’ll bring Alfa Romeo and Maserati back to where they deserve to be”. In fact, Speaking to Quattroruote magazine, Santo Ficili stated: “I am extremely excited and honored to take on this position, given that I’m a ‘Fiat child’ and have been working in the company for 40 years. The mission Carlos Tavares has entrusted me with is to elevate the two brands to the level they deserve. Jean-Philippe Imparato has done an excellent job with Alfa Romeo, and my task is to continue the path he has laid out, with the launch of the new Stelvio, Giulia, and Tonale, one per year.”

And again: “As for Maserati, there’s much to be done to bring the brand back to the luxury segment where it belongs. It’s also crucial to rebuild the emotional connection with the fantastic team we have in Modena and Turin. It’s important to note that this isn’t about directly merging the two brands, as they have different identities: Maserati represents luxury, while Alfa is oriented towards premium sports, so they shouldn’t be mixed. However, it’s always useful to look for synergies.” Ficili commented.