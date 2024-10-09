New engine Fiat Toro Freedom for entry-level version in Argentina

Fiat has decided to expand its range of commercial vehicles with the introduction of the Toro Freedom T270. This new model comes to the car market to position itself as a benchmark in the compact pickup segment. This model aims to offer a perfect union between very important aspects for a car of this kind, we are talking about functionality and cutting-edge technology.

The Italian brand has decided to update the range in Argentina of its Toro compact pickup truck with the arrival of the Freedom T270 AT6 4X2 version. This is a particularly interesting alternative that is proposed as the new entry-level turbocharged engine variant. This new car is designed by Fiat to go in place of the current FREEDOM 1.8L AT6 4X2.

FIAT Argentina, a Stellantis Group brand, has thus unveiled a new version for its successful pickup truck, namely Fiat Toro Freedom T270 AT6 4X2. This new version is distinguished from other models in the range by its turbocharged gasoline engine. This type of 1.3-liter equipment gives the car a maximum power output of 175 hp and torque of 270 Nm. This engine has been paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In addition, the car also features Sport mode and paddle shifters on the steering wheel to give the driver a greater driving feel while on the move.

Safety and exterior design of the new model

In terms of the car’s safety, Fiat’s range includes numerous systems, putting the customers’ well-being first. In fact, there are 7 standard airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and traction control (TC). Also found are hill-start assist for easier driving (Hill Assist), intelligent tire pressure monitoring system (iTPMS) and ISOFIX anchors for child seats. A set of features that makes the car truly complete.

If, on the other hand, we move on to talk about the exterior design, we see that the new model features a front grille with gloss black moldings, Full LED headlights, 17” alloy wheels, longitudinal luggage bars and maritime canvas for the cargo box. In terms of comfort and technology, the car will also lack absolutely nothing.

Fiat Toro interior features

The interior features are very comforting black leather upholstery, 8.4” touch multimedia screen, and Android Auto & Car Play wireless connectivity. In addition, it also finds a customizable 7” full digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charger, and bi-zone automatic climate control. Finally, to make sure that the equipment is truly complete in every respect, there is also intuitive steering wheel radio/phone control, rear parking camera and rear proximity sensors, a truly unique set of highlights.

With the launch of the new Taurus Freedom T270, Fiat has confirmed its commitment to offering innovative and versatile mobility solutions. This new model, which is characterized by its streamlined exterior design and meticulously detailed interior, was created to appeal to a public seeking a vehicle that combines the efficiency of a car with the practicality of a pickup truck. The news was released by an official press release from Stellantis.