Alfa Romeo’s future models hinge on U.S. and Europe elections

Alfa Romeo‘s CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, has expressed his interest in introducing a fully electric SUV for the American and Chinese markets, akin to Ferrari’s Purosangue. However, the political changes, such as the outcomes of European elections and the U.S. presidential race, might necessitate a reassessment of their strategic direction.

The Italian automaker is devising plans for an all-electric fastback SUV, which will be based on its STLA Large platform, aiming for a 2027 launch. However, the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president could potentially hinder or halt initiatives in numerous states aimed at prohibiting the sale of new vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. It might also lead to a withdrawal of incentives provided by the Inflation Reduction Act. In such a scenario, Alfa Romeo might pivot towards introducing a compact electric vehicle in Europe instead.

Imparato has a personal preference for equipping Alfa with an electric sports vehicle that mirrors the Ferrari Purosangue. Nonetheless, he emphasizes the importance of remaining vigilant to the shifts in geopolitical landscapes and market dynamics, which might steer the company towards focusing on a smaller, Europe-centric hatchback model. The potential reelection of a new European Union parliament in June could lead to a reevaluation of the current mandates that require only battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales by 2035.

Alfa Romeo has put a hold on its product strategy up until 2026 and intends to finalize its decisions regarding its 2027 lineup by the end of this year. During a conversation with Auto News at a Milan event, Imparato highlighted that a significant SUV geared towards the U.S. and Chinese markets would play a crucial role in their goal to escalate their sales outside Europe from 18% to 40%.

At present, the company is focusing on launching the Milano, a new sub-compact SUV, which will be available in both electric and traditional combustion engine versions. This model will share its foundation with the Peugeot e-2008 and Jeep Avenger. Additionally, the company is in the process of developing successors for the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV.