Alfa Romeo E-SUV: will this be the rival to Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus?

Alfa Romeo has outlined an ambitious plan to regain the trust and interest of both Italian and European audiences through a series of upcoming new models. A key initiative includes the launch of a large electric SUV set for 2027, aimed at directly competing with high-end models such as the Porsche Cayenne and the Lamborghini Urus. This Alfa Romeo E-SUV is expected to feature a distinctive and innovative design, reflecting Alfa Romeo’s unique style and sporty heritage. Its electric propulsion will deliver exceptional performance, along with enhanced environmental sustainability, positioning the brand at the forefront of the luxury electric SUV segment.

A new rendering shows the design of the Alfa Romeo E-SUV, a future rival to the Cayenne and Urus

Digital artist Giorgi Tedoradze‘s rendering offers a captivating glimpse of what the upcoming Alfa Romeo E-SUV could look like, elevating the Stelvio to a new level of elegance and sportiness. However, it’s crucial to note that this depiction is purely speculative and not backed by any official confirmation from Alfa Romeo. The artist named his creation Alfa Romeo Fiorella, a choice that is unlikely to be adopted by the brand, which traditionally selects names with historical significance for its model lineup.

In contrast to the anticipated debut of the Alfa Romeo Milano on April 10th, the Alfa Romeo E-SUV‘s launch will require several more years of waiting. Its global debut is expected no earlier than 2026, with the actual market release slated for 2027, provided everything goes according to plan. As we approach the launch date, we’ll likely learn more about this eagerly awaited model, which the CEO recently confirmed will astonish with its design, highlighting that work on it has been underway for quite some time.