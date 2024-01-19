Ferrari Purosangue: Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his new super SUV

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s recent acquisition of a Ferrari Purosangue showcases the Maranello brand’s expansion into the super SUV segment. Ronaldo, the Portuguese striker currently playing for Al-Nassr, adds the Ferrari SUV to his impressive car collection, highlighting the Purosangue’s unique appeal in the luxury vehicle market.

This model marks a significant moment for the Italian manufacturer, as it represents their first foray into the four-door vehicle world. Despite this bold step, it retains the brand’s sporty identity and high performance, distinctive traits of the prancing horse.

Ferrari Purosangue: the super SUV joins Cristiano Ronaldo’s garage

Ronaldo‘s choice to customize his Ferrari Purosangue in Blu Scozia, with 20” titanium wheels featuring a silver finish and blue brake calipers, reflects the prestige and uniqueness Maranello offers its clients.

In Italy, the vehicle starts at over 385,000 euros, representing a considerable investment even for someone like Cristiano Ronaldo. He admits losing count of his cars, but their total value exceeds 20 million dollars. His garage boasts models from Bugatti, Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG, Porsche, and other Ferrari models.

Not just Ronaldo, but other world-famous footballers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic have shown interest in the high-performance Purosangue with its 725 horsepower naturally aspirated V12 engine. The Portuguese player’s decision for a cream leather interior underscores Maranello’s focus on customization and luxury, aspects that transcend mere performance to touch the senses of aesthetics and comfort.

The Ferrari Purosangue, blending sportiness with family functionality, fits perfectly into Ronaldo’s car collection. In short, this model represents not just a new direction for Ferrari, but also a status symbol and prestige in the luxury car world.

The choice made by Cristiano Ronaldo and other famous names in global football to include the Ferrari Utility Vehicle in their collections further emphasizes the model’s exclusive charm and appeal as a unique vehicle in its class.