Alfa Romeo’s first American-built model could debut in 2027

In the coming years, Alfa Romeo is preparing to renew two of its most important models: Stelvio and Giulia. However, according to the latest rumors, the debut of the new Giulia could surprise everyone by arriving before the future Stelvio, which could arrive two or three years late due to some project modifications.

Among the confirmed models is also the new Tonale, or its successor, which is expected to arrive in 2027. Also in the same year, there’s increasingly persistent talk about the possible launch of the first Alfa Romeo produced in the United States: the future E-segment flagship, known as E-Jet, a name attributed in the past by former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, now leading Maserati.

Alfa Romeo could produce its first model in the United States starting in 2027

The future Alfa Romeo E-segment will be built on the STLA Large platform in LP4 version, namely the extended architecture dedicated to the largest vehicles in the Stellantis group, currently used exclusively in American plants.

Precisely for this reason, and considering that it’s a model designed specifically for the North American market, production should take place in the United States. Despite this, the vehicle will also be offered in Europe and other international markets, although, given its generous dimensions and premium positioning, it will hardly be a best-seller in the Old Continent. In the United States, however, it could prove to be a key model in the large premium car segment.

It won’t be an SUV in the traditional sense, but a model halfway between a sedan and crossover, a formula that in some ways recalls the Ferrari Purosangue. For now, official confirmations are awaited from Alfa Romeo’s new CEO, Santo Ficili, who in turn will have to coordinate with Antonio Filosa, recently appointed to lead the Stellantis group.