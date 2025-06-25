Antonio Filosa: “At Stellantis, we have all the ingredients for success”

Antonio Filosa has officially assumed the role of new CEO of the Stellantis group. The Italian manager, successor to Carlos Tavares at the helm of the giant born from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA, wanted to mark the beginning of his mandate with a message published on social media, in which he outlined the strategic priorities for the coming months and shared his first impressions after meeting with corporate teams in Europe and North America. Filosa placed particular emphasis on the importance of internal dialogue, innovation, and a global vision as fundamental pillars to guide the next phase of growth and transformation of the group.

New Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa announces his priorities

“In recent weeks, my priority has been to meet our teams in Europe and North America. Each of these conversations has given me energy and confidence in Stellantis’ future,” Filosa declared, adding that he will continue to visit plants and operational headquarters. However, his first impressions are already clear: “We have all the ingredients to succeed.”

In his statement, the new CEO also outlined the leadership style he intends to adopt, based on openness, listening, and enhancing internal competencies: “I don’t believe that a leader’s job is to have all the answers. Rather, it’s essential to know how to ask the right questions, listen, and create conditions so that the brilliant people around us can lead, innovate, and grow,” he emphasized.

On the day of his appointment, Stellantis also announced the new management team, a crucial step for the group’s future strategy. Filosa highlighted how the newly selected leaders have deep knowledge of the company, its values, and the automotive sector, in addition to bringing a solid background of skills and experience. What they have in common, according to Filosa, is above all a strong entrepreneurial spirit, considered essential to face the challenges of a constantly evolving market and to drive sustainable and innovation-oriented growth.

“These are people who know our brands, our products, our customers, and, above all, our people. They bring with them not only technical knowledge, but also the spirit of innovation necessary to shape Stellantis’ future with courage,” he concluded. Finally, Filosa thanked Chairman John Elkann and the entire Board of Directors for the trust placed in him and for entrusting him with leading one of the main automotive companies globally.