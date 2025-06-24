Stellantis entrusts Maserati’s future to a new CEO

Jean-Philippe Imparato, already a key figure in Stellantis‘ European expansion and with a background leading Alfa Romeo, has been appointed as the new CEO of Maserati. The brand, a symbol of Italian luxury and sportiness, is going through a complex phase, marked by strategic uncertainty, declining sales, and a future yet to be defined in the context of the electric transition.

2024 proved particularly difficult, as Maserati registrations plummeted by 58%, stopping at 11,300 units, while operating losses reached 260 million euros. For Stellantis, relaunching the Trident is a priority, and the upcoming industrial plan should clarify the brand’s role within the group.

Maserati changes leadership: Jean-Philippe Imparato called to relaunch the Trident

Imparato’s appointment, desired by new Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, fits into this context. The French manager will maintain direction of Stellantis Europe, while tasked with redefining Maserati’s strategy, including electrification, repositioning, and possible synergies with Alfa Romeo. Moving in this direction is the team strengthening with support from Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo and now also COO of Maserati.

Despite Stellantis denying intentions to sell the brand, the future remains uncertain. Maserati, which in the past was part of the Ferrari galaxy, today suffers from heavy dependence on the US market, responsible for 35-40% of sales, now threatened by possible tariffs proposed by Donald Trump.

Confirming internal tensions is the recent news of the cancellation of the electric version of the MC20, testimony to a strategy still under revision. John Elkann, chairman of Stellantis, has entrusted McKinsey with evaluating new options for Maserati and Alfa Romeo, including a possible integration between the two Italian brands to exploit technological synergies, especially in the hybrid field.

Meanwhile, in Modena, the brand’s headquarters, production of the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio is being prepared, the first concrete sign of Stellantis’ intention not to abandon the brand. However, much will depend on the choices Imparato will be able to implement in the coming months.