Alfa Romeo Tonale set for updates in 2025, full facelift to follow in 2027

Since the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Junior, the Tonale has been partially overshadowed, which is why an update is planned by the end of 2025 designed to make the model more competitive and appealing in the market. This won’t be a proper restyling, which will instead arrive by the end of 2027.

Launched in 2022, the Alfa Romeo Tonale is therefore preparing to receive its first official update by the end of the year. According to the latest rumors, the presentation should take place during next autumn, but there are currently no official confirmations. The first spy photos suggest that the aesthetic modifications will be contained and won’t drastically change the lines of the Biscione’s compact SUV.

These interventions, which will most likely incorporate some styling cues from the Junior, should focus mainly on the interior, with the objective of keeping the Tonale competitive in an increasingly crowded segment characterized by growing and fierce competition.

Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo is already engaged in developing the second generation of the Tonale, which will be built on the platform shared with models like the DS7 and the future Jeep Compass. The next generation will be available exclusively in hybrid and electric versions, marking the definitive farewell to gasoline and diesel engines.

The debut of the new Tonale is expected in 2027, following the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. There has also been talk about the possibility that the Tonale could be replaced by a new model in 2027, but Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, will clarify this aspect, with the industrial plan currently being defined that will outline future strategies and upcoming launches for all the group’s brands.