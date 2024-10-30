2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will have larger dimensions: what changes from the current version

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio was supposed to be exclusively electric. However, the negative trend in battery-powered vehicles has likely caused the brand to change its mind, as it needs to recover after a 2024 that showed a clear decline compared to the previous year. The former CEO of the Biscione, Jean Philippe Imparato, stated in recent weeks that the SUV will also come in an EREV version (with range extender), offering a range of 1,000 km. But that’s not all, as there’s also talk of possible combustion engine versions. Digital creators need nothing more to create new renders that try to anticipate what the new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio will look like.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s how it could change with the new generation

According to those who have been able to view the new Stelvio project, the SUV will be longer than the current model, which measures about 4.7 meters. The new generation should reach a maximum of 4.8 meters, as it will feature a third side window near the C-pillar. The hood will have similarities with the new generation Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and the Junior, thus being more curved.

Regarding the rear, the lights should create a full-width trilobo pattern, with a horizontal bar and two diagonal strips, creating a sort of triangle, as can be seen in the new render shown in this article.

It will therefore be a totally different Stelvio compared to the current model, although those who have seen the car say it will be spectacular. According to Imparato, the new Stelvio will be the most powerful SUV ever, as the Quadrifoglio version will have 1,000 horsepower and offer exceptional performance. The new generation will be based on the STLA Large platform and will be the first car in Europe to use it. In the United States, however, it debuted with the Dodge Charger Daytona and, subsequently, with the Jeep Wagoneer S. The same platform will also be used for the new generation of Giulia, which was recently surpassed in sales by the new B-SUV Junior.