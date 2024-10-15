Alfa Romeo will launch a top-of-the-line luxury SUV in 2027

The change of CEO at Alfa Romeo could bring some surprises to the brand’s lineup in the coming years. After the debut of the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia, set to launch in 2025 and 2026 respectively, what the former brand manager, Jean Philippe Imparato, called the Alfa Romeo E-Jet was supposed to arrive on the market. With the change at the top, it’s currently unclear if this vehicle will actually be the E-Jet, but it’s confirmed that a luxurious SUV will arrive.

Alfa Romeo, a new luxury SUV coming in 2027? The decision lies with the new CEO

This model will position itself as a competitor to the BMW iX and Porsche Cayenne, according to Imparato. However, he decided to leave it to Santo Ficili, his successor, to communicate further details: “He will be able to reflect on this E-segment proposal in the coming months,” he told journalists during the Paris Motor Show. The new Alfa Romeo SUV will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, which allows for both electric and thermal versions.

Specifically, the electric versions will allow for ultra-fast charging, thanks to the 800V architecture, and batteries up to 118 kWh, which will enable about 800 km of range on a single charge. Despite market difficulties, as shown by recent sales data, Imparato stated that the car manufacturer has gone from “losing hundreds of millions to earning hundreds of millions,” mainly thanks to cost-cutting and increasing the prices of its vehicles.

The brand’s goal, according to the former CEO, was never to chase sales volume, but rather profitability. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, who will retire in 2026, also spoke about the issue, stating that “Alfa Romeo was in the red” when Stellantis was born in 2021 and that “it was for sale, but we managed to turn the situation around. Now it’s achieving good margins and profits,” concluded the Portuguese manager.