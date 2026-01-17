Alfa Romeo: what the new Stellantis plan will clarify

2026 will not be a launch year for Alfa Romeo, at least not in terms of new production models. Barring surprises, the brand will not introduce any new vehicles, aside from a possible preview of the second supercar developed under the Bottega Fuoriserie program, conceived as the spiritual successor to the 33 Stradale. Even that debut, however, remains uncertain for now.

Despite the lack of new launches, 2026 will still play a key role in shaping Alfa Romeo’s future. As CEO Santo Ficili recently confirmed at the Brussels Motor Show, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa will present the group’s new industrial plan in mid-year. That announcement should finally clarify several open questions surrounding the brand’s long-term direction.

Alfa Romeo pauses new model launches as it rethinks its future lineup

The first major issue concerns the next-generation Giulia and Stelvio. Ficili has already confirmed that both models will arrive in 2028, but the exact launch order remains unclear. Initially, Alfa Romeo planned to introduce the new Stelvio first, followed by the Giulia. In recent months, however, rumors have suggested a possible reversal. The upcoming industrial plan should settle the matter once and for all.

The roadmap extends well beyond these two models. Alfa Romeo’s future lineup is still taking shape, but some decisions now appear definitive. One of them involves the abandonment of the E-segment. The large SUV once known internally as the “E-Jet” no longer fits the brand’s strategy. This move aligns with Alfa Romeo’s recent struggles in markets such as the United States, where sales remain weak and tariffs continue to limit competitiveness.

That same context strengthens the idea that Alfa Romeo will increasingly focus on Europe. Within this strategy, the brand is also evaluating a new compact model roughly 4.3 meters long, positioned between the Junior and the Tonale. If approved, it would likely ride on the STLA Small platform.

Another key topic concerns the future of the Tonale. Despite its recent update, sources suggest that Alfa Romeo is already working on a successor based on the STLA Medium platform. The new model would grow in size, likely exceeding 4.6 meters, and offer hybrid and fully electric powertrains. Pure combustion versions appear unlikely to continue. It remains unclear whether Alfa Romeo will retain the Tonale name or introduce a new one, and whether the two generations could coexist for a limited time.

Powertrains remain one of the most closely watched issues. Enthusiasts are waiting to learn how many hybrid options Alfa Romeo will offer, how central electric versions will become, and, above all, what future awaits the Quadrifoglio models. Many still hope the brand will preserve combustion engines in its high-performance lineup.

The coming months will therefore prove decisive. They will determine not only Alfa Romeo’s product strategy but also the direction the brand intends to follow over the medium and long term.