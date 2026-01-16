Alfa Romeo defends Stelvio and Giulia design: no updates planned

The current Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio will continue their run without any styling changes. The confirmation came directly from Santo Ficili at the Brussels Auto Show, where the brand is showcasing its full lineup. Alongside reaffirming that both models will remain on sale through the end of 2027, Ficili made it clear that no exterior facelift is planned, effectively dismissing rumors that had circulated in recent months.

That said, Alfa Romeo will rely on special and limited editions over the next two years to keep attention focused on two models that remain cornerstones of the brand’s recent history. A clear example is the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa, displayed in Brussels, which reflects this celebratory approach without altering the cars’ core identity.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will keep their design until 2027, CEO confirms

According to Ficili, the decision to avoid cosmetic updates is entirely deliberate. Despite their age, Giulia and Stelvio do not require design revisions. “They’re fantastic, you can’t even imagine touching the styling,” the CEO explained, describing them as unique cars in terms of character, design, and driving pleasure. That assessment also mirrors sustained customer interest, which has remained strong over time.

To meet that ongoing demand, Alfa Romeo has decided to reopen orders for the Quadrifoglio versions. “Customers want them,” Ficili emphasized, underlining how interest in the high-performance variants has never faded. In the meantime, the cars have been updated to meet the latest regulations, allowing sales to continue without interruption.

Thanks to these technical and regulatory updates, production and sales of the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio will proceed normally through 2027. For enthusiasts, that means continued access to two models that combine high performance, instantly recognizable design, and driving dynamics that still set a benchmark in the segment.

From the same stage in Brussels, Ficili also reiterated that the next-generation Giulia and Stelvio will debut in 2028. Before then, however, 2026 should bring further previews of Alfa Romeo’s future models. In other words, while the current versions move toward the end of their lifecycle without upheaval, the brand is already laying the groundwork for its next evolutionary step.