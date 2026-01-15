Alfa Romeo Tonale drops the PHEV in the U.S. and bets on ICE power

The refreshed Alfa Romeo Tonale now reaches the U.S. market at a decisive moment. After receiving its facelift in Europe late last year, the compact SUV arrives in America just as Dodge confirms the end of Hornet production. That timing may benefit the Tonale, which now faces less internal competition in a crowded segment. For Dodge, the decision carries heavier consequences, since the Hornet ranked as the brand’s second best-selling vehicle in 2025.

Alfa Romeo Tonale goes gasoline-only in the U.S. after Dodge Hornet cancellation

Alfa Romeo has taken a different approach for the Tonale in the United States than in Europe. To reset its strategy overseas, the brand has removed the plug-in hybrid from the American lineup. The 276-horsepower PHEV system, which still anchors the European range and offers up to 33 miles of electric driving, no longer fits Alfa Romeo’s priorities for U.S. buyers.

Instead, the Tonale relies exclusively on a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. The unit produces 272 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive. Sales data already points to this configuration as the most popular choice among American customers, making it the centerpiece of the Tonale’s U.S. lineup.

The 2026 Tonale also brings its European design updates across the Atlantic. A new shield-style grille inspired by the 33 Stradale reshapes the front end, joined by a revised bumper and larger wheels that widen the track and give the SUV a more confident stance. Inside, Alfa Romeo updates materials and color combinations to improve perceived quality without changing the overall layout.

Alfa Romeo structures the U.S. range around three trim levels. Sprint opens the lineup with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, and cloth seating. Veloce adds 19-inch wheels, red Brembo brake calipers, and ventilated leather seats. Sport Speciale sits at the top, featuring silver exterior accents, 20-inch wheels, and two-tone Alcantara upholstery with a sport-focused look.

Pricing in the United States starts at $36,995 for the Sprint. By narrowing the lineup to gasoline power and refining its positioning, Alfa Romeo hopes to give the Tonale a stronger role in a market where, without the Hornet, the compact SUV finally gets space to stand on its own. Meanwhile, Stellantis’ CEO could decide to cut some brands from the U.S. market that do not sell enough units, including Alfa Romeo and potentially others as well.

