Alfa Romeo: here’s when the second supercar after the new 33 Stradale will be revealed

Recent comments from the Brussels Auto Show shed new light on Alfa Romeo’s future. CEO Santo Ficili confirmed that the current Giulia and Stelvio will stay in production through the end of 2027, while their replacements will arrive in 2028. Ficili added that Alfa Romeo will clarify its long-term strategy once Stellantis presents its new industrial plan, expected to outline key updates on brand positioning and the future lineup by mid-2026.

Alfa Romeo sets 2028 for new Giulia and Stelvio, hints at second limited supercar

During the same discussion, Ficili also addressed Alfa Romeo’s limited-run supercar strategy. After launching the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale in 2024, the brand now plans a second exclusive model under its BottegaFuoriserie program. According to Ficili, Alfa Romeo will reveal this car only after completing production of all 33 examples of the 33 Stradale, a milestone the company expects to reach in 2026.

That timing points to a debut before the end of the year. However, Alfa Romeo has not yet shared any clues about the car’s identity. The brand has not confirmed whether the project will reinterpret a historic model or introduce an entirely new concept. Enthusiasts continue to speculate, with theories ranging from a modern Duetto to a revived SZ, or even names like Montreal or Giulia TZ. For now, these ideas remain unconfirmed.

However, Alfa Romeo will once again develop the car within the BottegaFuoriserie framework, which combines expertise from both Alfa Romeo and Maserati. This partnership plays a central role in the program and aims to showcase the group’s technical and stylistic capabilities through extremely limited, highly customized vehicles.

Thanks to this collaboration, the second supercar should feature bold design choices and unconventional solutions. Rather than relying on nostalgia alone, the project is expected to demonstrate how far Alfa Romeo and Maserati can push their creativity when working side by side. In that sense, the car should serve as a manifesto of this shared vision.

For now, final details will have to wait. If Ficili’s timeline holds, 2026 could become a pivotal year for Alfa Romeo, not only for its future production models but also for its most exclusive and forward-looking creations.