New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s when the first official images will be unveiled

According to the latest rumors, the first official images without camouflage of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be unveiled during the coming summer. Finally, therefore, we will be able to observe in detail the design of the second generation of the D-segment SUV from Alfa Romeo. After the release of patent drawings and numerous renders appearing online, the moment of truth is now approaching.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: official images of the new generation will be published in summer

It is not yet clear whether we will witness a live presentation, the publication of simple images, or a proper official event. The only certainty is that the new Stelvio will be shown in its entirety, without any more camouflage. Orders for the model will open in the first months of next year, when prices and details of the available versions will also be announced.

Production is expected to begin in spring 2026, although there is still no official confirmation at the moment. As with the current generation, assembly will take place at the Cassino plant in Italy. The major technical innovation will be the adoption of the STLA Large platform, which will inherit some characteristics from the previous Giorgio platform, maintaining the excellent driving dynamics, road handling, and driving pleasure typical of the brand.

From the available renders, it can already be inferred that the design will be significantly renewed compared to the current Stelvio, with slightly larger dimensions. The interior will also undergo a major update, with a marked improvement in perceived quality and finishes. The onboard technology will be cutting-edge, with infotainment, driver assistance, and safety systems capable of rivaling those of competitors in the premium segment.

Regarding the engine range, the options will be broader than expected. Alongside the 100% electric versions, there will also be thermal engine variants, including Mild Hybrid and, perhaps, Plug-in Hybrid. The Quadrifoglio version might continue to mount a V6, but with some form of electrification. In addition, an electric range extender variant is planned, equipped with a thermal engine that acts as a generator, capable of exceeding 1,000 km of range.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is shaping up to be a key model for the relaunch and global expansion of the brand, with the aim of establishing itself in the premium segment in all markets, including the United States. More official information is expected in the coming weeks: the wait is almost over.