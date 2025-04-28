Antonio Filosa or Maxime Picat? Stellantis will soon announce the new CEO

If a few weeks ago there were five candidates, now the list for the role of Stellantis CEO has been reduced to two names. According to the latest rumors, John Elkann would prefer to choose between two figures already internal to the automotive group: Antonio Filosa and Maxime Picat.

The favorite at the moment seems to be Antonio Filosa, an executive from Naples, Italy, currently Chief Operating Officer for the Americas and Global Chief Quality Officer of Stellantis. In the past, he was CEO of Jeep and, after Carlos Tavares’ resignation in December 2024, he worked to strengthen relationships with suppliers, dealers, and unions in the United States. Stellantis‘ goal is to recapture the American market, one of the most important in the world, and Filosa, thanks to his deep knowledge of both this market and the South American market, could be the ideal choice.

The other candidate is Maxime Picat, current head of the group’s purchasing department. In the past, he served as CEO of Peugeot and, obviously, is supported by the Peugeot family and the French government, both shareholders of Stellantis. Filosa, on the other hand, would seem to have the full support of John Elkann. It’s worth remembering that Picat had already been indicated as a possible successor to Tavares two years ago, when the former Portuguese CEO’s position seemed precarious.

John Elkann has stated that the new CEO will be announced by the end of the first half of 2025. A crucial choice, destined to profoundly influence the future of the automotive group’s brands.