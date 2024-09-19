Alfa Romeo Tonale, after declining sales a restyling is needed: here’s what it could look like

Alfa Romeo Tonale, like other cars from the brand, are all experiencing a decline in sales. The only one holding steady is the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, with sales in line with last year. The new generation of this model will debut on the market during 2025 and will only come in electric versions and with a range extender. The EREV version will offer up to 1,000 km of total range, a great compromise for those skeptical about electric vehicles. As for Tonale, sales are significantly down compared to 2023, but no restyling is currently planned. So, digital creators are imagining what this model could look like.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, could a potential restyling boost the SUV’s sales?

In the first seven months of 2024, European sales of Tonale reached 17,725 units, marking a decrease of over 3,000 vehicles compared to the previous year. Regarding the future, the potential new generation of Tonale is not expected before 2028. This launch would follow a series of already scheduled debuts: the Stelvio in 2025, the Giulia in 2026, and the Alfa Romeo E-Jet in 2027.

The platform of the Biscione’s C-SUV is now obsolete, making the vehicle technologically less advanced compared to the competition, even within Stellantis brands. Examples include the Peugeot 3008 and 5008, as well as the Opel Grandland and the new Jeep Compass and Citroen C5. These vehicles are based on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform and are offered on the market in both hybrid and electric versions.

Auto-Moto has therefore tried to create a render maintaining a style similar to what was proposed with the Junior. The car manufacturer has high expectations for the Junior and expects to sell between 50,000 and 70,000 units per year, but the decline of the Tonale is evident. Even its American “twin” Dodge Hornet will be updated in 2025 to face market difficulties with inventories exceeding 1 year. This is another signal indicating the need for a restyling.