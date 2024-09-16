2025 Dodge Hornet GT: everything you need to know about it

Despite being the slowest-selling car in the United States, Dodge Hornet returns with a new model in 2025. The Dodge Hornet GT enters its third year of production and in 2025 will offer the Hurricane4 engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder, delivering 268 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque. This power, delivered through a nine-speed electronic transmission, allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds.

2025 Dodge Hornet GT: features and prices revealed for the brand’s most affordable CUV

The Dodge Hornet GT is equipped with all-wheel drive, providing greater traction and stability. Sport mode, activated via a button on the steering wheel, optimizes throttle response, gear shifting, and steering for a more dynamic driving experience. For a more aggressive style, the optional Track Pack includes 20-inch Abyss wheels and red brake calipers, as well as Dual Stage Valve suspensions.

The new range will be available with new exterior colors, including: Acapulco Gold, Blu Bayou, Blue Steele, Gray Cray, Hot Tamale, Q Ball, and 8 Ball. The Hornet GT‘s interior offers several premium elements. Black leather seats (optional red leather) come standard, along with a 12.3-inch digital dashboard and a 10.25-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system compatible with Android and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, dual-zone climate control, a Harman Kardon audio system (standard on the GT Plus), and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters are available.

The Dodge Hornet GT offers several safety systems such as automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping system, blind-spot detection, and rear cross-path detection. The optional Tech Pack adds Intelligent Speed Assist, Driver Attention Alert, and Lateral Control/Lane Support.

Optionally available is the Blacktop Package, which offers an all-black look with 18-inch Abyss alloy wheels, Gloss Black badges, and mirror caps. The Track Pack offers 20-inch wheels, Dual Stage Valve suspensions, and Alcantara sport seats. The Tech Pack adds advanced safety features and parking assistance technologies.

The starting price for the 2025 Dodge Hornet GT is $33,180. The GT Plus version has a starting price of $38,475. These prices already include the $1,595 destination charge.