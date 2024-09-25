Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida spotted during tests in Italy ahead of first deliveries

The new Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida is approaching its official debut. Its arrival in dealerships is getting closer, as are the first deliveries to customers. Despite this, testing continues on Italian roads, as suggested by new spy photos from Walter Vayr, near Turin.

Alfa Romeo Junior Hybrid spotted in Turin during final tests before arriving in dealerships

The new Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida is the Mild Hybrid version of the brand’s B-SUV. It’s based on the same platform as the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600, namely Stellantis’ CMP platform. Obviously, there are many differences from the Jeep and Fiat vehicles, both in terms of external lines and interiors. Under the hood, we find a 48V hybrid system. The 1.2-liter turbo engine works with an electric motor integrated directly into the transmission, delivering 136 HP, of which 115 HP comes from the thermal engine and an additional 28 from the electric one.

Stellantis has developed an innovative Mild Hybrid system that approaches the performance of a Full Hybrid. This technology allows for electric driving for about half the time during urban circulation. The electric motor, integrated into the transmission, can push the vehicle up to 150 km/h when not fully loaded, thus optimizing the coasting function. The Hybrid version will accompany the Elettrica and Veloce versions. The latter will be the top-of-the-range version of the vehicle, powered by a 280 HP electric motor.

Following the sharp decline in sales of all Alfa Romeo vehicles, expectations for the Junior are very high. The CEO of Biscione, Jean Philippe Imparato, has stated that he expects between 50,000 and 70,000 sales per year. In all likelihood, the Italian brand’s B-SUV will also debut in other markets such as the United States, albeit only in the Veloce electric version. The first deliveries are expected by the end of 2024. While waiting, we leave you with the new spy photos of the Alfa Romeo Junior.