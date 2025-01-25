Alfa Romeo: the model arriving in 2027 is the key to success

Alfa Romeo‘s expansion plan includes a substantial renewal of its lineup, with launches scheduled almost annually. The calendar will open in 2025 with the new generation of Stelvio, which is scheduled to be presented in spring with an official launch in mid-year. 2026 will see the renewal of the Giulia. But 2027 could prove to be the decisive year for the brand’s global establishment. Indeed, Alfa Romeo aims to establish itself as a reference premium brand within the Stellantis group, with the goal of strengthening its presence not only in Europe but also in strategic markets like the United States.

2027 Alfa Romeo E-SUV will be the key model for the brand’s international success

2027 should mark the arrival of a strategic model for the brand’s global expansion: a large E-segment SUV that will position itself at the top of the Alfa Romeo range, surpassing the Stelvio with its length of over 4.9 meters. Despite its considerable dimensions, the design promises to be particularly sleek and aerodynamic, as highlighted in the render created by automotive designer Moraschini Designer.

The new model will share both the STLA Large platform and the Cassino production site in Italy with the future Stelvio and Giulia, dispelling hypotheses of possible production in the United States. However, future trade policies of the Trump administration could influence these plans: in case of new tariffs, a dual production line between Italy and the United States cannot be ruled out.

This model will represent the key tool for Alfa Romeo‘s entry into the U.S. premium market, considered the most prestigious globally. While its impact in Europe might be more limited, in the old continent the brand will focus on other strategic models: particularly the Junior, the heir to the Giulietta, and the new generation of Stelvio.