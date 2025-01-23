Alfa Romeo, sales decline in 2024: is Junior slowing down Tonale?

We had already discussed a few weeks ago how the new Alfa Romeo Junior and the Tonale would be the protagonists in terms of Alfa Romeo’s sales in 2025. The new generation of Stelvio, which will probably be unveiled in June during the brand’s 115th anniversary, will likely be out of the picture, as deliveries, barring any setbacks, will only begin by the end of the year. It will therefore be a head-to-head between Junior and Tonale, and the 2024 sales indicate that this “war” has already begun.

Did Alfa Romeo Junior “steal” sales from Tonale in 2024?

Alfa Romeo‘s global registrations in 2024 recorded a decline, settling at 45,419 units compared to 50,541 in 2023. This drop of over 5,000 vehicles occurred despite the launch of the new Junior which, despite its success, failed to compensate for the decrease in Tonale sales, which suffered a decline of 7,900 units compared to the previous year.

Although some analysts hypothesize possible cannibalization by the Junior against the Tonale, it’s important to note that the two models belong to different market segments. However, it cannot be ruled out that some potential Tonale buyers opted for the newcomer, attracted by its features.

Stelvio and Giulia showed more modest contractions in sales, despite the imminent arrival of their new generations planned for 2025 and 2026. In recent months, demand for these two models seems to have risen. The reason? Probably many customers are purchasing the current versions because they’re concerned about the future exclusively electric availability of the new generations. It appears that the hybrid version of Stelvio will only arrive in 2026.

2025 is shaping up to be a very important year for the Italian brand: the Junior will enter its full commercialization phase, after a 2024 characterized by partial distribution, while the new generation of Stelvio will debut. Who will come out on top in Alfa Romeo’s lineup? We’ll just have to wait a few months to find out.