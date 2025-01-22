New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: hybrid version not coming until 2026?

The second generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio is approaching its debut, scheduled for the first half of 2025. During the 2025 Brussels Motor Show, Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili confirmed that the SUV will be available in both electric and hybrid versions. The zero-emission variant will be the first to arrive on the market in 2025, with orders expected to open in early autumn, although official confirmation from the Italian automaker is still pending.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025: will the hybrid version arrive later than expected?

Regarding the hybrid version of the Stelvio, as anticipated by CEO Ficili, the timeline will be longer. Considering that the electric version will open for orders between late summer and early autumn, those interested in the hybrid variant will likely have to wait until early 2026. This means another year of waiting for those desiring this version of the Biscione’s SUV.

It’s possible that the new hybrid Alfa Romeo Stelvio will arrive on the market almost simultaneously with the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, whose debut is scheduled for spring 2026. Currently, there is still uncertainty about the type of engine that will equip this anticipated version of the SUV’s second generation. Although various hypotheses are circulating, Alfa Romeo’s silence on this aspect prevents accurate predictions.

What is certain is that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be produced at the Cassino facility in Italy, on the STLA Large platform. The new model will be slightly larger than the current one and will adopt a more aerodynamic and sporty style, characterized by a truncated tail and a sloping roof, as highlighted in the render created by digital creator Alessandro Masera. Among the distinctive design elements are sharp headlights, centrally positioned license plate, closed shield grille, and a characteristic V-shaped light signature in the rear. The Quadrifoglio version, available exclusively in electric configuration, promises exceptional performance with power slightly under 1,000 horsepower.