Dodge Charger Daytona EV outperforms the Challenger Hellcat Redeye in the 0-60 mph sprint

It is well known that electric cars have excellent acceleration from a standstill. Their acceleration is very powerful, especially when the power involved is of a certain level. Confirmation comes from the acceleration comparison performed by Car and Driver testers, who pitted the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack EV against the internal combustion Challenger Hellcat Redeye. The latter, despite being lighter and more powerful, was unable to match the acceleration of the new American brand’s electric car in the classic 0 to 60 mph sprint, falling behind.

Dodge Charger EV outsprints Hellcat despite mixed reviews

It’s worth noting that the match was not physical, but “virtual,” because it resulted from comparing data collected by the same magazine on both models, in comparable environmental conditions. I think that putting the two vehicles side by side, at the same time and on the same strip of asphalt, the outcome wouldn’t have changed much. In the “real” world, however, the Daytona was beaten by the Tesla Model Y Performance.

The all-wheel drive and instant torque of the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack EV made the difference in the short sprint. So the 100% electric vehicle pulled ahead in acceleration from 0 to about 60 mph. The latter, however, pays a heavy price on the emotional level. The level of engagement is not even remotely comparable to that of internal combustion cars in the same segment. This explains the reasons for its poor commercial success.

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack EV is not receiving enthusiastic reviews. The reception of the model has been, at best, lukewarm. For the specific target clientele, accustomed to analog and visceral cars, this plug-in creature doesn’t have the required attributes. It’s not a problem with the numbers, but it’s tied to sensory vibrations, light years away from those of V8 cars, especially muscular ones.

Then there are other limitations, such as the high purchase price and lower practicality, which add further negative notes against the EV. This explains why some dealers are offering huge discounts on the model. It seems that the manufacturer itself is renting the car at low rates. The comparison between the new Charger Daytona Scat Pack EV and the old Challenger Hellcat Redeye shows how all-wheel drive and instant torque can be worth more than pure power and lightness in acceleration from a standstill, as colleagues at carscoops rightly point out.

Even if the emotional aspects are not what was sought, the performance power of the electric vehicle is clear. In the instrumental tests carried out by Car And Driver, the electric Dodge that delivers 670 horsepower of maximum power, is able to burn through the 0 to 60 mph (equal to 96 km/h) sprint in just 3.3 seconds. In the same test, with the 797 horsepower Challenger Hellcat Redeye, internal combustion and rear-wheel drive, the same testers were unable to break the 3.8 second barrier.

While there were no sour notes for the full-electric American automaker in terms of acceleration, it did not prove to be as effective in dynamic tests, with less incisive agility than that offered, for example, by a BMW i4 M50, due to excessive understeer. Even if enthusiasts don’t like it, the Dodge Daytona Scat Pack EV manages to give great satisfaction to those who live for drag races. Here, straight-line acceleration can challenge even some supercars, but pleasure is not measured by such metrics.

Returning to the comparison with the Challenger Hellcat Redeye, the latter lost the challenge up to 60 mph, but then gradually gained a certain advantage, watching the other in the rearview mirrors. After the initial fury, the electric began to pay the price of less power and frightening weight, close to 3 tons: truly an enormity for a two-door sports coupe. This inevitably has a negative impact on handling, despite the low positioning of the battery pack, which more happily places the center of gravity closer to the ground.