A Dodge answer to the Wagoneer S: why the brand needs its own luxury EV

Consumer preferences are now clear: SUVs and crossovers are predominant. Sedans seem to be a thing of the past, as few people now appear interested in purchasing this type of model. Unlike Europe, where city cars and sedans are still present, albeit in smaller numbers compared to the past, in the United States, large SUVs and pickup trucks have always been popular. Among Stellantis brands, Dodge stands out as one that should expand its lineup with new SUVs. Currently, it has the Dodge Hornet in its portfolio, which is nothing more than an Alfa Romeo Tonale with a Dodge badge, and the Durango. However, the American brand would need its own Jeep Wagoneer S to break through in this segment.

Dodge needs its own Wagoneer S-style SUV: will it ever arrive?

The Jeep Wagoneer S is in the D-segment, and Dodge hasn’t had an SUV in this segment since 2011, when the Dodge Nitro production ceased. The D-SUV market is one of the most competitive in North America, with vehicles like the Toyota RAV4, which is highly successful in the United States, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Nissan Rogue, Ford Escape, and Chevrolet Equinox.

Jeep has just introduced the new Wagoneer S Limited, a more affordable version of the electric SUV. The “standard” SUV has impressive numbers: 600 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, only 0.2 seconds slower than the top-of-the-line Charger Daytona Scat Pack. Another positive factor of the SUV is that it weighs about 200 pounds less than the Daytona and offers more range.

A Dodge D-SUV should have similar characteristics, with a more aggressive and muscular design, improved performance, sport-tuned suspension, and track-suitable handling, a choice in line with Dodge’s traditional DNA that would make Americans happy. As with the Charger, Dodge would have the opportunity to offer an internal combustion engine version as well, giving buyers a wide choice. With an engine like the 3.0-liter twin-turbo HURRICANE I6, the SUV could reach up to 550 horsepower. Perhaps looking at the Wagoneer S’ results, Dodge will decide to expand its lineup with a D-segment SUV.