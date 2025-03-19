New Jeep Cherokee: here’s how its design could change

The new Jeep Cherokee is expected to debut during 2026. This represents an important addition to the Jeep lineup, particularly for North America, which remains a fundamental market for the success of Stellantis’ American brand. Regarding this model, in recent days we told you that it will be offered on the market in both electric and gasoline versions. Indeed, the moment when Jeep will do without combustion engines seems still far away, given the strong slowdown in the growth of electric car sales globally. In short, it will take more time before thinking about entirely electric ranges for the new models coming to market.

The design of the new Jeep Cherokee could be roughly like this

Meanwhile, a new render has appeared online that hypothesizes what could be the final design of the new Jeep Cherokee. It’s evident that this render is based on recent spy photos of the camouflaged prototype that were circulated online in recent days. What we’re showing you is a digital creation made by independent designer Nikita Chuicko for the Kolesa website. We also expect that the new Cherokee will use the same architecture as the Wagoneer S, namely Stellantis‘ STLA Large platform, which will allow for both internal combustion power and electrified versions.

This rendering seems quite accurate judging from the recent spy images. Naturally, until the camouflage is removed, we won’t be able to properly evaluate details such as the design of the front and rear headlights, the bumper design, and so on. However, it seems fairly obvious what to expect in terms of design language.

Finally, we should note that it’s not a given that this car will continue to be called the new Jeep Cherokee. In fact, after the controversies with the Cherokee Nation in America, former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares had promised to change the car’s name to end all controversy. Tavares resigned in December 2024, and we don’t know if his successor will change his mind or not. We will find out later when more details about this anticipated Jeep model will likely emerge.