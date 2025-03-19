New Alfa Romeo Giulia could also feature the Hurricane engine

Coming in 2026, the next generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia promises to revolutionize the image of the Italian sedan. Produced at the Cassino plant in Italy on the STLA Large platform, the same as the Dodge Charger Daytona, the new Giulia will abandon the traditional three-box sedan silhouette to evolve towards a more versatile and contemporary configuration.

Will the Stellantis Hurricane engine be part of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia lineup?

According to information provided by CEO Santo Ficili, the car will transform into a five-door liftback with increased ground clearance, positioning itself in an intermediate market niche: higher than the current model but less elevated than the Stelvio. This repositioning conceptually aligns the Giulia with other European models such as Citroën’s C5 X, bringing it closer to the crossover segment while maintaining the brand’s characteristic sporty soul.

A significant shift concerns the electrification strategy. Ficili recently revealed that, contrary to initial plans, the new Giulia will also maintain internal combustion engines in its lineup. This change of direction responds to the electric market performance, which has proven to be below the group’s expectations.

Which traditional engines will equip the new Giulia? The debate is open. In the United States, where the STLA Large platform debuts with the new Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S, many consider the adoption of the powerful 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo six-cylinder engine likely, available in 420 and 550 HP variants on its American cousin.

Other industry observers remain skeptical, hypothesizing that Alfa Romeo might opt for differentiated engine solutions to maintain a clear European identity distinct from Dodge products intended for the North American market.

The strategy, however, could be the right one. The goal would be to “Americanize” the Italian range to convince American consumers to choose these models. After Carlos Tavares’ resignation as Stellantis CEO, the automotive group aims to regain the trust of the North American market, and this seems to be the right path. While waiting for the new CEO, who will be announced by mid-2025, President John Elkann has taken the reins.